Tiny Desk Radio: PJ Sin Suela, Chuwi, Eladio Carrión

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter take us on a trip to Puerto Rico with the rapper and doctor PJ Sin Suela, the family band Chuwi and the reggaetonero Eladio Carrión.

PJ Sin Suela: Tiny Desk Concert

Chuwi: Tiny Desk Concert

Eladio Carrión: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

