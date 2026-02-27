Buddy Guy: Tiny Desk Concert
Buddy Guy displays a youthful spirit during his Tiny Desk that makes you question if he really turns 90 this year. Once the music starts, his subtle speaking voice transforms into a mighty instrument, demanding your attention. Guy wails on his polka dot Stratocaster, reminding us of his skill and showmanship. The title of his latest album, Ain't Done with the Blues, is not only apt but defiant.
The elder statesman of blues is the last standing among his fellow architects of the genre like B.B. King, Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker. Throughout his career, he has collected every accolade possible, including a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, a Kennedy Center Honors award and the National Medal of Arts. He recently took home his ninth Grammy Award, this time for best traditional blues album.
His set starts with his rollin' 1991 classic "Damn Right, I've Got the Blues" and moves into "Hoochie Coochie Man," both songs a must for any Guy performance. Then newcomer Miles Caton exuberantly joins Guy to present a pair of signature songs from the 16-time Oscar nominated film, Sinners, in which both portray blues singer Sammie "Preacher Boy" Moore. But what kind of blues show would this be if they stuck to the script? Guy takes detours into the history of the blues, playfully challenging Caton to keep up. Caton proves to be more than up to the task, letting his own powerful vocals out to play. As Guy and Caton perform together, we see the journey of artistry, the interplay of a master teacher and a student.
SET LIST
- "Damn Right, I've Got the Blues"
- "Hoochie Coochie Man"
- "Travelin' "
- "I Lied to You"
MUSICIANS
- Buddy Guy: vocals, guitar
- Miles Caton: vocals, guitar
- Dan Souvigney: piano
- Ric Hall: guitar
- Orlando Wright: bass
- Pooky Styx: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Mitra I. Arthur
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant
- Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
- Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda, Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
Copyright 2026 NPR