Tiana Major9: Tiny Desk Concert
When R&B artist Tiana Major9 arrived at our office six years after their Tiny Desk (home) concert, the only thing bigger than their stylish hat was the excitement to perform their own music at the Desk, in-person.
With a set featuring ballads from November Scorpio, Tiana Major9 tells the (sometimes very messy) story of a love pursued … by a November Scorpio (IYKYK). There's "Try Peace…," where logic debates a wounded heart and convinces it to soften and open up to what they really want: "better days with your way." And "desire.," a cautious-yet-sassy, admission of falling in love, sprinkled with literal swoons from the background vocalists. Meanwhile, during "alone" and "Always," that same heart swings back to yearning, regret and doubt.
Tiana Major9 also introduces "Collide" as the song that changed their life. Originally written as a collaboration with EARTHGANG for the Queen & Slim soundtrack, the song earned them a Grammy nomination for best R&B song. (If you hear an excited wooo! off-camera — that was me.)
To close, Tiana Major9 invites a special guest. Just a couple years ago, the R&B singer joined Nick Grant and Robert Glasper as a featured artist for trumpeter Keyon Harrold's Tiny Desk. He returns the favor by joining Tiana Major9's fantastic band for the final song, "energy!"
SET LIST
- "Try Peace…"
- "Collide"
- "desire."
- "alone"
- "Always"
- "energy!"
MUSICIANS
- Tiana Major9: vocals
- Ari O'Neal: guitar
- Haein Kim: keys
- Jordan Waters: bass
- R'Jay Nichelle: drums
- Lelia-Michelle Walker: viola
- Margret Radovani: violin
- Elyscia: background vocals
- Ashia B: background vocals
- Keyon Harrold: trumpet
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Nikki Birch
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer/Director: Josh Newell
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Vanessa Castillo
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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