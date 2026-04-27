Infinity Song: Tiny Desk Concert

Infinity Song , a band of siblings, has been on the road to glory for many years. And I can't think of a better proving ground for the Tiny Desk than busking on the streets and in the subways of New York City.

I find it difficult to classify Infinity Song's music. There's definitely a rock influence, but with those sweet harmonies, there's also a soul element that sets them apart from most "soft rock" bands. For this set, the group plays songs from Metamorphosis Complete, including the viral hit "Hater's Anthem." They also indicate a potential new direction, premiering the power ballad "Deja Vu."

Towards the end of Infinity Song's Tiny Desk, each member of the Boyd family makes their exit one by one. Abraham and Angel walk off first, allowing Momo and Israel to let loose on their guitars. Off to the side, Angel's in tears, visibly moved by the performance. "This was a culmination of all the ups and downs of our career," Angel told me afterward. "It just hit me." With their father/manager in the audience, I imagine the journey hits differently when you're with family.

SET LIST

"Sinking Boat"

"Hater's Anthem"

"Deja Vu"

"Metamorphosis"

"Slow Burn"

MUSICIANS

Abraham Boyd: vocals

Angel Boyd: vocals

Israel Boyd: vocals, guitar

Momo Boyd: vocals, guitar

David Tumpkin II: keys

Anthony Boyd: bass

Benaiah Brutus: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Video Editor: Nikki Birch

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Mitra I. Arthur, Razi Jafri

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Alina Edwards

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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