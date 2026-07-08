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Cut Worms on their latest album, 'Transmitter'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 8, 2026 at 11:25 AM PDT

On Cut Worms' new album, Transmitter, Max Clarke teamed up with Jeff Tweedy at Wilco's legendary Loft studio in Chicago. Clarke opened for the venerable indie rock outfit in 2024, and a jam session opened the door to a collaboration.

While Clarke typically likes to maintain creative control of his projects, he allowed himself to take his hands off the wheel and let Tweedy take the reins. The result reflects both artists' tastes and sensibilities.

Coming up, Max joins us to talk about recording Transmitter, the production tool he refuses to use and, as a lifelong Beatles fan, his chance meeting with Paul McCartney.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
Music
Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.