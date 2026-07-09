Tiny Desk Radio: ADG7, Sandbox Percussion, Beth Gibbons

Korean zithers, plumbing pipes, water glasses and singing saws — these are just some of the rare and unusual instruments you'll hear on this episode. Host Bobby Carter, with guests Lars Gotrich and Tom Huizenga, guides us through sets by the South Korean group ADG7, classical ensemble Sandbox Percussion and Beth Gibbons, best known as the voice of Portishead.

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ADG7: Tiny Desk Concert

Sandbox Percussion: Tiny Desk Concert

Beth Gibbons: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was written by Lars Gotrich. Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell were our producers. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer. Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.



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