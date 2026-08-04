Charlie Puth: Tiny Desk Concert
Charlie Puth walked into the Tiny Desk and turned it into a jazz club. Known for crafting some of the biggest pop records of the last decade, Puth approaches the Desk less like a hitmaker and more like a bandleader, reimagining familiar songs with fresh arrangements that spotlight the musicianship at his core. With effortless precision — and plenty of spontaneity — he guides his band through each song, shaping dynamics in real time like a professor leading a masterclass.
"We Don't Talk Anymore" opens with a colorful vamp before unfolding into what Puth jokingly calls "the version I wish came out," trading glossy pop production for rich harmony and space to breathe. Performing another hit, "Attention" leans into an early '90s, Michael Jackson-inspired groove, extending the outro into a jam. Introducing "See You Again," Puth reflects on how much of his music is inspired by church. This version, wildly different from the one that soundtracks the Furious 7 tribute to actor Paul Walker, swells into a warm, worship-like song.
Closing the set with "Changes" from his latest album, Whatever's Clever!, Puth leaves behind any notion that he is just a pop songwriter and producer. These arrangements reveal an artist deeply fluent in the language of harmony, groove and collaboration — one who's still approaching music with the curiosity of a lifelong student.
SET LIST
- "We Don't Talk Anymore"
- "Attention"
- "See You Again"
- "Changes"
MUSICIANS
- Charlie Puth: vocals
- Darek Cobbs: keys, music director
- Jan Ozveren: guitar
- Brandon Brown: bass
- Cedric Thompson: drums
- Olivia Tapia: background vocals
- Blakley: background vocals
- Lorea Turner: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Ashley Pointer
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Audio Mix: Maggie Luthar
- Photographer: Bronson Arcuri
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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