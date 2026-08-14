Summer’s simple pleasures: NPR Music's summer mixtape

Roséwave is a feeling more than a singular sound or genre. It's the kind of sweetness and sadness that underscores the long, languid days of summer. Long drives with old friends, watching your kids at the pool, backyard barbecues while the sun slowly sets. On this episode we share a mix of songs that offer the perfect soundtrack for your roséwave days and nights, from Linda Ronstadt's "How Do I Make You" and Marvin Gaye's "Ain't That Peculiar," to Katie Gavin's "Aftertaste," Waxahatchee's "Much Ado About Nothing" and more.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and contributor Marissa Lorusso join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

The Jamies: "Summertime, Summertime"

Wednesday: "Elderberry Wine" from Bleeds

The Lijadu Sisters: "Come on Home" from Horizon Unlimited

Katie Gavin: "Aftertaste" from What a Relief

Marvin Gaye: "Ain't That Peculiar"

Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra: "Gayane Ballet Suite: Adagio"

Haku.: "Looking Through My Subtle Double Eyelids" from Catch

Labi Siffre: "My Song" from Crying Laughing Loving Loving

Azymuth: "Faça de Conta" from Azimuth

Waxahatchee: "Much Ado About Nothing" from Tigers Blood (Deluxe)

Linda Ronstadt: "How Do I Make You" from Mad Love

Addison Rae: "Diet Pepsi" from Addison

Amerie: "Why Don't We Fall in Love" from All I Have

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Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Note: A version of this episode originally ran in July 2025.



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