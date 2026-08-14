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Summer’s simple pleasures: NPR Music's summer mixtape

NPR | By Robin Hilton,
Lars GotrichMarissa Lorusso
Published August 14, 2026 at 2:50 PM PDT
Lars Gotrich

Roséwave is a feeling more than a singular sound or genre. It's the kind of sweetness and sadness that underscores the long, languid days of summer.  Long drives with old friends, watching your kids at the pool, backyard barbecues while the sun slowly sets.  On this episode we share a mix of songs that offer the perfect soundtrack for your roséwave days and nights, from Linda Ronstadt's "How Do I Make You" and Marvin Gaye's "Ain't That Peculiar," to Katie Gavin's "Aftertaste," Waxahatchee's "Much Ado About Nothing" and more.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and contributor Marissa Lorusso join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

  • The Jamies: "Summertime, Summertime"
  • Wednesday: "Elderberry Wine" from Bleeds
  • The Lijadu Sisters: "Come on Home" from Horizon Unlimited
  • Katie Gavin: "Aftertaste" from What a Relief
  • Marvin Gaye: "Ain't That Peculiar"
  • Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra: "Gayane Ballet Suite: Adagio"
  • Haku.: "Looking Through My Subtle Double Eyelids" from Catch
  • Labi Siffre: "My Song" from Crying Laughing Loving Loving
  • Azymuth: "Faça de Conta" from Azimuth
  • Waxahatchee: "Much Ado About Nothing" from Tigers Blood (Deluxe)
  • Linda Ronstadt: "How Do I Make You" from Mad Love
  • Addison Rae: "Diet Pepsi" from Addison
  • Amerie: "Why Don't We Fall in Love" from All I Have

Reviews help!  Leave us one on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Note: A version of this episode originally ran in July 2025.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Music
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a host and senior producer for the All Songs Considered podcast and Tiny Desk, a series he helped create -- and named -- in 2008.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Lars Gotrich
Lars Gotrich is the editor of Tiny Desk and Tiny Desk Radio, a nationally broadcast program based on the beloved live concert series. He’s produced performances at the Desk by Paramore, GWAR, Amy Grant, Turnstile and Goo Goo Dolls.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
Marissa Lorusso
NPR Music
See stories by Marissa Lorusso