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Telehealth takes aim at big tech on 'Green World Image'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 17, 2026 at 11:15 AM PDT

Seattle has changed dramatically over the past few decades, and for Alexander Attitude and Kendra Cox of the indie-punk band Telehealth, that change is personal. As tech money has driven up rents and displaced artists, they've watched the city's independent identity begin to slip away.

On Telehealth's new album, Green World Image, the band satirizes life under late-stage capitalism in the 21st century using the language of our times, from "yassifying" to "ROI-ing." It's clever, cheeky satire that doubles as protest music.

Today, find out why the band sees Green World Image as both a cry for help and a call to community. Plus, Telehealth performs live.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
Kimberly Junod is the senior producer of World Cafe.
See stories by Kimberly Junod