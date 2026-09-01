Mon Rovîa: Tiny Desk Concert

Mon Rovîa 's voice is like a balm: soft, clear, soothing. He uses that voice to tackle difficult, yet poignant vignettes — of battles fought internally and others observed in the world around him.

Born in Liberia during the country's civil war, Mon Rovîa was adopted by an American missionary family and spent his childhood moving around before eventually settling in Tennessee. His debut album, Bloodline, untangles that complicated lineage through ukulele- and guitar-driven folk melodies in music he describes as "Afro-Appalachian."

At the Tiny Desk, backed by his full band, Mon Rovîa glides from the intimate revelations of "crooked the road." into the thumping energy of "Somewhere down in Georgia," a nod towards the South's violent history. Throughout the set, his mission is clear: To reconcile pain and conflict with a sense of joy and belonging.

SET LIST

"crooked the road."

"Bloodline"

"Somewhere down in Georgia"

"Heavy Foot"

MUSICIANS

Mon Rovîa: vocals, ukelele

Tyler Martelli: guitar, background vocals

Sam Hudgens: bass, keys, background vocals

Joshua Durant: drums

James Randy Sanchez Fall: pedal steel, banjo

Lauren Conklin: violin

Claudia Cunningham: background vocals

Kayla Starr: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Isabella Gomez Sarmiento

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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