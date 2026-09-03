Mac Ayres: Tiny Desk Concert

It's so easy to fall in love with the music of Mac Ayres . His hands-on approach to R&B is such a refreshing departure from the mainstream. Behind the Desk, Ayres brings a stunning band — including longtime collaborator, bassist and music director Declan Miers — and a selection of tunes from across his catalog.

This set is profoundly satisfying, tastefully arranged and always in the pocket. Opening with "Sunny & 62," Ayres builds lush harmonies with vocalists Brandon Lee Harris and Jess Schnieder before keyboardist Daniel Abraham Jr. cues the unmistakable motif of "Calvin's Joint." Ayres debuts "Please Come Home," an unreleased song co-written with Tiny Desk alum Carrtoons , leaning into '70s soul as guitarist Josh Porter creates a cinematic backdrop. "Where U Goin' Tonight" brings a subtle disco vibe and lets Ayres flex his stunning vocal range; the grooves, anchored by drummer Brian Richburg, are completely undeniable.

"This song changed my life," he tells the crowd before the set ends. Nearly a decade ago, "Easy" turned so many of us onto his music; it's also how Ayres ended his Tiny Desk (home) concert . And now the crowd joins in a sing-along, bringing everything full circle.

SET LIST

"Sunny & 62"

"Calvin's Joint"

"Pickled Ginger"

"Comfortable Enough"

"Please Come Home"

"Where U Goin' Tonight?"

"Easy"

MUSICIANS

Mac Ayres: vocals, guitar

Josh Porter: guitar

Daniel Abraham Jr.: keys

Declan Miers: bass, music director

Brian Richburg: drums

Jess Schneider: background vocals

Brandon Lee Harris: tambourine, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Ashley Pointer

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Nikki Birch

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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