Singers Candice Hoyes and Kelly Green refuse to be boxed in

Make way for two ascending vocal talents. First up: Candice Hoyes, a classical soprano who has turned to jazz and other popular forms. We explore her debut recording as a leader, Expecting, an album that harnesses influences from Minnie Riperton to Zora Neale Hurston. "I was really feeling frustrated having to choose what genre I belong to," Hoyes says. "I had a vision for something that the world hadn't seen."

Also, get excited for Kelly Green, a piano-first, piano-forward singer emerging from under the radar. "I didn't want people to know that I was a singer when I first got to town, because I didn't want to be pigeonholed as a vocalist," Green explains of her career path. The history of jazz is deftly folded into the playful arrangements on her latest, Eat Your Greens — a nod to Louis Armstrong here, a sly wink to Ahmad Jamal there.

Get to know both artists on this episode of Jazz Night in America.

Credits:

Host: Christian McBride; Writers and Producers: Sarah Geledi and Simon Rentner; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director of NPR Music: Sonali Mehta.

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