YEИDRY: Tiny Desk Concert
From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month.
Born in the Dominican Republic, raised in Italy and now having lived in many other parts of the world, YEИDRY's music sounds exactly like her experience. She effortlessly moves through bachata, jazz, merengue and ballads, building a sound that is authentically herself.
YEИDRY's entire career is born from navigation and exploration of her mixed identities. In fact, she told me that her voice didn't quite fit until she tried singing in Spanish. So right as she releases her debut album, Como agua, El Tiny is the perfect place to distill YEИDRY's seemingly disparate sense of style. Strip back the layers of production and, here, you get a tight, Dominican beat alongside a belting voice built from classic Italian training.
SET LIST
- "Nena"
- "Espejo"
- "Mentira"
- "Mala mia"
- "Amapolas"
- "Un dolore raro"
- "No me vuelvo a enamorar"
MUSICIANS
- YEИDRY: vocals
- Baird Acheson: guitar, sampler, music director, background vocals
- Tiffany Roman Louk: keys, piano, background vocals
- Gelo Hau: violin, bass, background vocals
- Kiernan Weggler: cello, background vocals
- Helen De La Rosa: drums, background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Dora Levite
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Translator: Phoebe Smolin
- Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Josh Newell, Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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