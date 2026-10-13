Remi Wolf knows the best way out of the 'Mud' is through it

Today is World Cafe's 35th anniversary!

For 35 years, it's been our mission to discover new artists and share their music with you. To celebrate this milestone, instead of looking back with an old favorite, we wanted to welcome a rising star: Remi Wolf.

Remi started releasing music in 2019, but her musical journey began long before that. She was performing as a teenager, appeared on American Idol and went on to study pop music in college.

Since releasing her debut album, Juno, she's toured with artists like Lorde, Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo. Her latest album, Mud, emerged from a period of major personal change, including a breakup and getting sober.

Coming up, you'll hear Remi talk about making Mud, plus she performs live.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.

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