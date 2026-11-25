In some ways, Patti Smith 's performance at the Tiny Desk is a return to her roots. A universally revered and widely influential legend who's played some of the biggest stages in the world, Smith got her start as a poet and performance artist in more intimate spaces. After spending much of the past year touring to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her landmark debut album Horses, Smith and her band settled in at the NPR Music office on a sunny, late-summer afternoon for this moving, close-knit set of spoken word and songs.

Smith opens with a largely improvised tale about an aging sea captain who longs for one final and magical journey, before segueing into the winding and reflective "Nine," from 2012's Banga album. She follows with a yearning take on "Fireflies" from 1996's Gone Again, and the hopeful "Peaceable Kingdom" from 2004's Trampin', which she dedicates to "all of the children globally who suffer the consequences of war." Smith closes with a soul-stirring version of "People Have the Power," a propulsive anthem to resistance and unity she wrote with her late husband and MC5 guitarist Fred "Sonic" Smith for 1988's Dream of Life.

SET LIST

"Nine"

"Fireflies"

"Peaceable Kingdom"

"People Have the Power"

MUSICIANS

Patti Smith: vocals

Jackson Smith: guitar

Tony Shanahan: bass, keys, background vocals

Seb Rochford: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Robin Hilton

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Creative Director: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Maia Stern

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Bronson Arcuri

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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