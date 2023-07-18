Sparks: Tiny Desk Concert

It's hard for me to comprehend what a newcomer to Sparks would make of seeing brothers Ron and Russell Mael for the first time. Ron, the mustached one behind the keys, looks like he once was a silent film star and just fell off the silver screen (and is a bit grumpy about it). On the other hand, Russell, with his upbeat posture, sings about a girl crying in her latte. Hopefully, by the time Russell introduces us to the second tune, about a 22-hour-old child seeing the world and wishing to go back to whence he came, the innocent viewer/listener will understand the twisted humor Sparks has been dispensing for over 50 years across a few dozen albums.

When the duo's first records came out in the early 1970s, I managed a record store and played the albums on our turntable. Sometimes it would drive away customers (Sparks are an acquired taste), and other times it would kindle new friendships. I'd have never dreamed that Sparks would be making music all these years later, let alone playing at my office desk. And I also could not have imagined that the band's latest album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, would be as good as ever. After three new songs, Sparks takes one dip into the past, "a Sparks golden oldie," as Russell puts it. With a great band behind them, Ron and Russell played the song "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us," bringing unimaginable joy to me and hopefully to those just discovering Sparks.

SET LIST

"The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte"

"Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is"

"It Doesn't Have To Be That Way"

"This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us"

MUSICIANS

Russell Mael: vocals

Ron Mael: keyboards

Evan Weiss: guitar, vocals

Max Whipple: bass

Eli Pearl: guitar, keyboards, vocals

Stevie Nistor: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel, Alanté Serene

Audio Assistant: Kwesi Lee

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Keren Carrión

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Kara Frame, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.