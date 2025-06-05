© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Afghans excluded by Trump's travel ban

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 8:59 AM PDT

President Trump plans to institute restrictions on travel from certain countries, including nationals from Afghanistan.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Zia Ghafoori, a former U.S. Special Forces interpreter in Afghanistan, who is now CEO of Interpreting Freedom Foundation, an organization that supports Afghan Interpreters and their families after moving to the U.S. Khalid also speaks with Shawn Van Diver, a Navy veteran and founder and president of AfghanEvac.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

National News
Here & Now Newsroom