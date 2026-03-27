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Our quiz writer made yet another Tom Bombadil reference this week. Can you spot it?

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:01 AM PDT
From left: the archbishop of Canterbury, the first lady, Stephen Colbert.
Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
From left: the archbishop of Canterbury, the first lady, Stephen Colbert.

Do YOU know who Tom Bombadil is? If so, you might get at least one question right this week!

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National News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.