Artemis II astronauts heading home after historic moon flyby

Updated April 6, 2026 at 7:18 PM PDT

The crew of NASA's Artemis II mission is heading homeward after looping around the far side of the moon.

This marks a critical milestone for the mission, which is the first to send humans to the moon in more than 50 years. And it tops an eventful day for the astronauts aboard the Orion space capsule, which launched atop an SLS rocket from Kennedy Space Center last week.

Earlier in the day, at 1:57 p.m. ET, the crew surpassed the Apollo 13 distance record of 248,655 statute miles from Earth. For several hours, the crew took turns making observations of the moon during the flyby.

The spacecraft completed its closest approach to the Moon at about 7 p.m. ET, coming within 4,067 miles of the lunar surface. At 7:02 p.m., it reached its peak distance of 252,756 miles from the Earth, putting it 4,111 miles over the Apollo 13 record set back in 1970. At 7:24 p.m. the crew watched an "earthrise" as Orion came out from behind the moon. And at 8:35 p.m. the crew witnessed a solar eclipse as a tiny sun appeared to slip behind the moon for an hour.

The sun emerged from behind the moon about the hour later, and then the crew continued on their way home. The Orion spacecraft will still be in the lunar sphere of influence until about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, meaning the moon's gravity has more pull on the vehicle than the Earth does.

After that, the crew is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, Calif., on Friday at 8:07 p.m.

Lunar science observations

During the lunar flyby, thousands of miles above the surface, the crew had a unique vantage point of the moon as a full disc — and the ability to take observations never before seen by human eyes.

NASA scientists have identified about 35 geological features for the crew to observe. Working in pairs, the astronauts took photos of the sites and described them in real time to scientists at Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"They're going to be absolutely buzzing," said Artemis II lunar science lead Kelsey Young on Sunday. The team will monitor the observations and provide guidance to the crew.

"The science team will get to work right away, kind of synthesizing those [observations], and then we'll actually downlink the rest of the descriptions overnight, in advance of a crew conference we'll have the following morning to continue the science discussion."

Artemis II has 10 science objectives for the flyby. One is to observe color variations on the lunar surface. Changes in color can indicate the composition of the minerals on the surface. These changes are hard to detect with satellite images.

"This is something that human eyes are just incredibly good at teasing out nuances about," said Young.

Satellites like the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which launched in 2009, have given scientists a better understanding of the lunar surface. The Artemis II crew's observations will build on that knowledge.

"We understand, you know, what it's made out of. We understand the topography, but we don't know what the crew are going to see in these specific illumination conditions from a scientific perspective," said Young. "And that's exciting."

NASA / Getty Images / Getty Images NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows, looking back at Earth on Saturday, as the crew traveled toward the moon.

The observations will help future landing missions. One target site is a potential future landing area for an uncrewed payload mission. The crew will also get a small glimpse of the lunar south pole — where humans might land as early as 2028.

The mission so far

This is a test flight of the Orion space capsule, carrying a human crew for the first time.

"Our mission continues to go incredibly well," said Lori Glaze, who leads NASA's Artemis program.

Tests include manual control of the Orion spacecraft. Mission pilot Victor Glover practiced the maneuverability of the capsule for future rendezvous with lunar landing vehicles.

The crew tested the spacecraft's life support systems, like the carbon dioxide scrubbers, and donned their spacesuits midflight — which future astronauts might have to do in an emergency.

The Artemis II mission is also testing the first deep-space toilet. NASA's Universal Waste Management System is stowed in the floor of Orion and allows the crew to use the bathroom in private. So far, the hardware has had a few hiccups (not having enough water in the bowl and, at a different point, not being able to dump the waste overboard due to a frozen line), but those seem to be resolved.

"We're continuing to proceed with the mission and the use of the toilet nominally," said Artemis II flight director Rick Henfling, meaning the crew is allowed to use the onboard lavatory.

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