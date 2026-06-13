Police investigate theft of England equipment at World Cup, 2 people in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been detained in connection with the theft of equipment from the England national team's vehicles during their move from a pre-training base in Florida to Kansas City, where the Three Lions will have their permanent World Cup base camp.

The English Football Association confirmed the theft to The Associated Press on Saturday but could not provide more information due to the ongoing police investigation. Authorities said the incident took place at some point Friday night.

Sgt. Phil DiMartino of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department confirmed that two people had been taken into custody.

"Yesterday, officials in Kansas City learned at some point between their over-the-road transport from Florida to their arrival at the training facility in Kansas City, goods belonging to the English national team were stolen," said Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, who has become the city's de facto spokesperson for World Cup activities.

"Public safety officials at the local, state and federal levels are working to trace where in the United States the items were seized and all the individuals who may have been involved," Lucas said.

Even though England does not play group games in Kansas City, it made the Midwestern city its base due to its central location. Its opening game against Croatia on Wednesday in outside Dallas is only about a 90-minute flight, matches against Ghana in Boston and Panama in New Jersey are no more than three hours away, and the West Coast is easily reachable for potential knockout games.

Defending champion Argentina and the Netherlands also are based in Kansas City. Algeria is in neighboring Lawrence, Kansas.

The Three Lions are training at Swope Soccer Village, where MLS club Sporting Kansas City once trained and where its second-division team and academy programs are based. The England flag is already flying there and a sign reads, "The Home of England."

For its accommodations, the English have taken over a boutique hotel in Prairie Village, Kansas.

England was scheduled to conduct its first open training session at Swope Soccer Village later Saturday, though the threat of storms could cause problems. The session was due to be open to the media and select members of the community.

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James Robson reported from Atlanta.

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