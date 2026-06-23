Iran's president heads to Pakistan as the U.S. and Iran work on a war-ending deal

Updated June 23, 2026 at 6:47 AM PDT

ISLAMABAD — Iran's president arrived in Pakistan Tuesday to meet with officials mediating talks on a permanent end to its war with the U.S., as discrepancies emerged on what had been agreed upon so far and violence broke out again in Lebanon.

President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad comes as technical teams were working on details following high-level negotiations in Switzerland on Monday between the U.S. and Iran.

In Tehran, Iran's capital, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters that no visits were scheduled for the U.N. watchdog — the International Atomic Energy Agency — to examine Iranian nuclear sites bombed by the U.S. last year. U.S. Vice President JD Vance had said the negotiations he helped lead in Switzerland won an agreement for the inspectors to visit the sites.

The IAEA has not responded to requests for comment over its possible role. It has been in and out of Iran since Israel's 12-day war in 2025, but has not been granted access to bombed enrichment sites targeted by the U.S.

The U.S. said negotiators have discussed "mechanisms" to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil transit that Iran effectively blocked during the war, remains open. Ship traffic is increasing but questions remain about who controls the strait.

Meanwhile, violence flared again in southern Lebanon as Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing two people. The reports of violence came after two days of calm following a ceasefire brokered on Saturday. Any renewal of heavy fighting could threaten the broader diplomatic talks, since Iran has demanded that a full truce in Lebanon be part of any comprehensive deal.

Iran's president makes his first visit to Islamabad since the war started

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials received Pezeshkian upon his arrival in Islamabad amid tight security, according to Pakistani state media.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also joined the delegation.

Anjum Naveed / AP / AP Vehicles drives past welcoming billboards featuring Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (right) with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (center) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alongside an overhead bridge in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday.

It's the Iranian president's first visit since the U.S. and Israel launched war on Iran on Feb. 28. Pezeshkian and Sharif were to hold a joint news conference after their discussions.

In the initial talks, marking the start of a 60-day process that seeks to reach a permanent deal to end the Iran war, Iran and the U.S. agreed to create a "de-confliction cell" to address the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Ahead of his meetings in Pakistan, Pezeshkian cautioned that "the effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation."

Iran says negotiation groups created for sanctions relief, nuclear issues and more

Iran suggested that the talks in Switzerland led to the creation of specific negotiation groups, including those focused on sanctions relief, nuclear issues, reconstruction, and monitoring, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The report quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy foreign minister leading the technical talks, saying the countries also formed a contact mechanism over ships moving through Hormuz and the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel occupies part of Lebanon and insists it must be able to attack militants launching attacks into northern Israel.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces opened fire and killed two men in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported, saying the pair were next to a bulldozer clearing a road.

Separately, the agency said Israeli troops fired on residents near Hadatha who were heading to carry out a burial with a Lebanese army escort.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

No Israeli airstrikes or shelling have been reported since Sunday, a day after a ceasefire was reached, and Hezbollah also has not claimed any attacks in what has been the longest halt in the fighting since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war erupted on March 2.

Discrepancy on Iran's use of unfrozen funds

Following the talks in Switzerland, Vance said if Iranian financial assets were unfrozen, they would be used to buy American-grown corn, wheat and soy.

Vance also said the U.S. and Qatar would have approval over the process. However, Iran has no current demand for U.S. crops and its foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that Tehran's decisions on what to import would be based on "prices and quality."

"It is interesting that the philosophy and goal of the war, which was the destruction of the Iranian civilization and the collapse of Iran, has become enriching American farmers," Baghaei said.

Iran's ambassador in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, questioned Vance's contention that the U.S. and Qatar would approve how Iran uses unfrozen funds.

"Iran is the only country who decides what to do with those assets," he told reporters.

Netanyahu raises new questions over fragile Lebanon ceasefire

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the "de-confliction cell" would include the Lebanese government and "ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon." But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin said Monday that his military still has "full freedom of action" to thwart any threats.

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a signatory to the U.S.-Iran deal. Netanyahu has vowed to keep his forces in southern Lebanon until all threats to Israel are eliminated. Hezbollah has refused to halt attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing.

When asked about Netanyahu's comments, U.S. President Donald Trump said "we're going to take a look at it," adding that the situation would "get solved."

The main highway leading south from Beirut was jammed Tuesday with people displaced from southern Lebanon returning to their homes. Among them was Hawraa Nour El-Din, from the village of Khirbet Selm.

"We don't want the negotiations done by the government," she said. "We want Iran to negotiate on our behalf, and we are returning victorious, whether everyone likes it or not."

Lebanon and Israel planned another round of direct talks in Washington on Tuesday, which were expected to focus on developing a plan for an Israeli withdrawal.



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