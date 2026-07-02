Russia hits Ukraine's capital with a massive drone and missile attack, killing at least 18

Updated July 2, 2026 at 6:57 AM PDT

KYIV, Ukraine — At least 18 people have been killed and more than 90 injured after a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 70 missiles and around 500 drones in the overnight assault. Ukraine's air force said most of the drones were intercepted, but about a quarter of the missiles still struck targets in and around the capital.

More than 20 sites across Kyiv were hit, including residential apartment blocks, a hotel, a research institute and an ambulance station. Emergency services are continuing to search through damaged buildings for survivors, with rescue operations still underway in several districts.

Air raid sirens sounded for hours overnight, and explosions were heard across the city as Ukrainian air defenses worked to repel waves of incoming weapons. Authorities said many residents took shelter underground in Kyiv's metro stations, where families spent the night on platforms as strikes continued.

Zelenskyy, who had been on a diplomatic visit to Ireland, said he cut short his trip after receiving intelligence that an attack was imminent. He urged Ukrainians to remain in shelters and take precautions as the strikes unfolded.

The attack comes amid an escalating pattern of long-range warfare between the two countries. Russia said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, which Moscow says have caused fuel shortages and disrupted parts of its energy network.

Russia's defense ministry said the targets included military and energy facilities in Kyiv and other cities. Ukraine, meanwhile, says Russia continues to strike civilian infrastructure, pointing to repeated damage to residential areas in the capital.

The latest barrage highlights the growing challenge for Ukraine's air defense systems. Officials say drones can often be intercepted using mobile units and relatively low-cost systems, but ballistic and cruise missiles remain far more difficult to stop.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for additional Western air defense support, particularly U.S.-made Patriot systems, which Ukraine says are critical for protecting cities from missile attacks. He has also said Ukraine is developing its own interception capabilities, but that more external support is urgently needed.

At the same time, Ukraine has expanded its own long-range drone campaign, targeting military and energy infrastructure deep inside Russia, including oil refineries and depots. Ukrainian officials say these strikes are aimed at reducing Russia's capacity to sustain the war, while Moscow has described them as acts of escalation.

As rescue teams continue working through the debris in Kyiv, officials warn that the final casualty figures may still rise.

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