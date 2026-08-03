Rare photos of ex-Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi give her family hope

CHIANG MAI — The son of Aung San Suu Kyi has told NPR that rare new pictures of the detained former Myanmar leader released by the country's military have given them renewed hope over her well-being.

Kim Aris, the younger son of Suu Kyi, said photographs released Monday of his mother meeting the head of an international humanitarian group gave him "a reason to hope" for the first time since the military coup that ousted her in 2021.

After years of enforced isolation, Suu Kyi met with Arnaud de Baecque, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)'s resident representative in Myanmar, in the capital Naypyitaw on Monday, according to government spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe, who announced the meeting via Telegram. The ICRC confirmed in a statement it took place and "included the opportunity" to speak in private with her.

Photographs released alongside the announcement show Suu Kyi shaking hands with de Baecque in a sparsely furnished, wood-paneled room.

"I hope this is the beginning of transparency, humanitarian access and, ultimately, my mother's freedom," said Aris – who is based in London – in an email to NPR. "But hope is not proof, and one meeting cannot answer the questions my family has lived with since the coup."

Reports by Myanmar's military regarding Suu Kyi have long been treated with scepticism, as she has been held incommunicado since her arrest – a move that has silenced the most popular politician in the country of 55 million people. Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

Two additional images appear to be from an earlier occasion: Suu Kyi's 81st birthday in June. One image shows her cutting a pink cake inscribed "Happy Birthday Aunty Suu, 19.6.2026". In those images, Suu Kyi is wearing a different outfit, with a clothes rack and storage boxes visible.

Myanmar President Office / AP / AP In this photo released by Myanmar President Office on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi cuts a birthday cake during her meeting with Arnaud de Baecque, resident representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Aris and Myanmar democracy activists have spent years demanding proof his mother is alive and well. Aris said the ICRC had not yet briefed him on her health or the meeting, despite the ICRC saying such visits provide the opportunity "to exchange news with their families". The ICRC did not respond to NPR's questions immediately.

"It gave me hope, but I remain cautious," Aris said of the photographs, calling them "deeply emotional". "Now that hope must be matched by transparency, compassion and meaningful action," he added.

The meeting comes as pressure builds on Myanmar's military-backed government, including from fellow Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, to grant international access to Suu Kyi. Since the 2021 coup – which triggered a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced millions – no foreign leader or envoy had publicly met her.

In late April, following a military-orchestrated election that installed junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as president, authorities said Suu Kyi had been moved to house arrest.

Thomas Kean, a senior consultant on Myanmar at the International Crisis Group, said the military likely allowed the meeting between Suu Kyi and the ICRC delegation because Min Aung Hlaing wants Myanmar welcomed back into ASEAN, whose foreign ministers have discussed benchmarks for the bloc's stalled peace plan.

"Min Aung Hlaing is just about to head to Thailand, which has been pushing hard for normalisation with Myanmar and will likely cite this as a positive step," Kean told NPR. But he cautioned it does not signal progress toward ending the conflict, "no matter how hard Naypyitaw or its allies in the region try to spin it."

At most, he said, "it shows Aung San Suu Kyi is alive and that she appears to be in reasonable health."

Repression inside Myanmar continues. In July, a Yangon court sentenced Saw Naing, a former lawmaker, to three years in prison for marking Suu Kyi's birthday with a religious ceremony and calling for her release.

Nay Phone Latt, spokesperson for the anti-junta National Unity Government, told NPR that armed opposition forces would "continue to fight until the objectives of the revolution are achieved", including the release of Suu Kyi.

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