Fetterman, already at odds with his party, makes surprise video for GOP convention

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman made a surprise appearance via video at the Republican midterm convention Wednesday evening. In the 64-second video, Fetterman introduced Pennsylvania's Republican Senator, Dave McCormick, with whom Fetterman has grown quite close.

Fetterman described McCormick as "the kind of senator that gets the job done," and said he was "proud to count him as my friend."

Before the video aired, there were reports that Fetterman would openly praise President Trump, but ultimately, he didn't go that far. Standing in front of an industrial site in Pennsylvania in his trademark black hoodie, Fetterman spoke about preserving the region's steel jobs.

"That's the iconic U.S. Steel mill and that's exactly the kind of thing that we'll work on together," he said. "We'll work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life, right here in the Steel Valley."

That mention of working together with the president was as close as Fetterman got to praising Trump.

The short video contained multiple mentions by Fetterman that he is a Democrat. He also alluded to concerns he has voiced in recent months with the direction of elements of his own party.

"Yes, I'm a Democrat. Why am I here talking to you today? Because, well, I'm a common sense Democrat," said Fetterman. "I'm always going to stand with America. I'm always going to reject the extremes and socialism and that anti-American way of life."

Fetterman has become increasingly alienated from the Democratic Party. A Wall Street Journal story published earlier this month reported that Fetterman has shown little interest in performing his job as senator, and has instead focused on building relationships with conservative media figures and advocating for Israel. The story was based on interviews with former staffers and lawmakers.

"Per usual — lies, half-truths, innuendos, smears and anonymous," Fetterman said in response to the story, in a statement to CNN. "No matter how many smears or stories, I'm proud to continue to deliver for Pennsylvania."

Fetterman, who earlier told CNN he would only leave the Democratic party if it adopts an anti-Israel policy, said the leaked text messages in the story were "stripped of any context and circumstances."

Fetterman, who was elected in 2022, had a stroke during his campaign and then went through a very public battle with depression shortly after taking office.

A recent New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Sienna University Poll found Fetterman is actually viewed more favorably by Pennsylvania Republicans than McCormack, the Republican senator. As for Democrats, only 22% in his home state now have a favorable view of him.

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