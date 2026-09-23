Dems have an edge over GOP, poll finds. And, ICE looks into 'mobile detention centers'

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By a 12-point margin, registered voters say they would prefer to elect a Democrat to Congress, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. More voters believe Democrats will effectively address gas prices, the economy and foreign policy amid rising costs and the war in Iran. President Trump faces near-record-low approval ratings: 39% of respondents approved of his job, and 53% disapproved, marking the highest share of strong disapproval since the question was first asked in 2017.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images Voters cast their ballots on Sept. 18, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia.

🎧 Overall, 45% of voters — most Democrats and just over half of independents — said they'd be voting against Trump , NPR's Stephen Fowler tells Up First . He adds that a large number of Republicans said that Trump didn't factor much in their vote. Fowler says this indicates a potential for Trump's base to stay home or break from Trump and back a Democrat. The poll shows that more voters prefer candidates offering new ideas over those with a proven track record. But he also points out that while polls show declining support for Republicans, this doesn't reflect who will actually cast ballots for the midterms. A blue wave is possible, but it might not spread evenly across states and districts, as some voters may feel less motivated to vote and fewer people tend to show up in traditionally uncompetitive areas.

, NPR's Stephen Fowler tells . He adds that a large number of Republicans said that Trump didn't factor much in their vote. Fowler says this indicates a potential for Trump's base to stay home or break from Trump and back a Democrat. The poll shows that more voters prefer candidates offering new ideas over those with a proven track record. But he also points out that while polls show declining support for Republicans, this doesn't reflect who will actually cast ballots for the midterms. A blue wave is possible, but it might not spread evenly across states and districts, as some voters may feel less motivated to vote and fewer people tend to show up in traditionally uncompetitive areas. ➡️ Another new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds that public trust in the U.S. Postal Service's ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time is declining.

in the U.S. Postal Service's ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time is declining. ➡️ Democratic lawmakers, retired military leaders and civil society organizations are increasingly concerned that Trump might deploy the U.S. military to polling places in the midterms, despite strict state and federal laws prohibiting such actions. They are seeking assurances from the administration that this will not occur.

Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly yesterday, highlighting economic growth and improvements to global leaders. He discussed options for his conflict with Iran, including total destruction or a peace deal after the elections. Iran's president will speak today.

🎧 In his brief speech, Trump described himself as someone who is willing to take action when other countries' leaders won't. Trump has often criticized the U.N. in the past, but NPR's Deepa Shivaram says that, for the most part, he stuck to his prepared remarks this time. While taking questions after his meetings with world leaders, the president revealed that a U.S. delegation had met with Iranians for three hours yesterday. It's unclear how much progress was made, but Shivaram says this marks a shift back to diplomacy after tensions had flared over the summer regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Despite voter dissatisfaction and pressure to resolve the conflict, Trump says the election is not on his mind as he decides how to address the war.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico will try to hold the president and his administration accountable in court today after they were barred from the White House over coverage Trump doesn't like. Lawyers will argue that Trump is violating their constitutional rights. The Department of Justice defends Trump's recent media ban, saying the outlets' reporting on issues like White House construction and ammunition depletion during the Iran war threatens national security and spreads falsehoods.

🎧 The administration views reporting from the White House as a privilege , not a right, NPR's David Folkenflik says. A lawsuit alleges the administration has violated their right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment and due process under the Fifth. Journalists can report and ask the president questions despite being barred from the White House, and Trump was reminded of this yesterday when CNN's Kaitlin Collins and other journalists shouted questions about the unpopularity of the war in Iran at the U.N. General Assembly. Trump dismissed her, saying, "You should not be here covering me." She pointed out that her press credentials were issued by the U.N.

, not a right, NPR's David Folkenflik says. A lawsuit alleges the administration has violated their right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment and due process under the Fifth. Journalists can report and ask the president questions despite being barred from the White House, and Trump was reminded of this yesterday when CNN's Kaitlin Collins and other journalists shouted questions about the unpopularity of the war in Iran at the U.N. General Assembly. Trump dismissed her, saying, "You should not be here covering me." She pointed out that her press credentials were issued by the U.N. ➡️ The administration has launched "Trump TV," a 24/7 YouTube channel that promises to cover its biggest moments. This move has faced backlash from press-freedom advocates and Democratic lawmakers, who have called it "state-run media."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to establish "mobile detention facilities" for immigrant detainees in Pennsylvania, according to government documents. This initiative is part of a significant expansion that began last year following ICE's $75 billion boost from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he wanted to streamline the deportation process and described wanting a squad of trucks rounding up immigrants like "[Amazon] Prime, but with human beings." ICE's plan has been met with strong opposition from local communities and immigration activists, and comes at a time when the Trump administration is detaining immigrants at record numbers.

Deep dive

Brandon Bell / Getty Images Revolvers are displayed on a countertop during the NRA conference on April 18 in Houston, Texas.

A person convicted of a felony often loses rights such as voting, jury service and gun ownership. Getting these rights back is nearly impossible without a presidential pardon, according to clemency experts. But for the first time in decades, the Justice Department is allowing ex-felons a chance to regain their gun ownership rights. The DOJ will accept applications this week from invited candidates and begin accepting applications from the first 5,000 candidates from the general public in November. The DOJ estimates 25 million people might qualify for the new gun restoration program. Gun rights groups support this initiative as it will give people who have paid their debts a second chance, while critics raise questions about its implementation. Here's what we know so far.

➡️ Violent offenders will not be considered for the program, including those who are convicted of rape or kidnapping.

➡️ Eligible applicants must submit their conviction details, character references, fingerprints and eventually a $30 fee to the DOJ. An estimated 330,000 people are expected to apply each year.

➡️ One complication the program faces is that some states have their own laws for restoring gun rights. This means a person who regains their federal gun rights might not be allowed to own a firearm in their state.

➡️ A similar program run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ended in the 1990s. A 1992 Violence Policy Center report found that of the more than 2,000 people whose gun rights were restored between 1985 and 1992, 69 were rearrested for crimes such as attempted murder, first-degree sexual assault and child molestation.

Living better

Oliver Helbig / Getty Images Gardener's gloved hands are tending to and harvesting a variety of healthy green and red lettuce and radish plants thriving in a sustainable raised garden bed outdoors

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

An increasing number of people are growing their own produce at home, especially after this summer's record number of foodborne illness cases. A third of Americans, or 44 million households, are growing fruits or veggies, which is about a 4% annual increase over the past five years, according to the National Gardening Association. Experts say that farming practices, not size, are what is significant for food safety. Here's why that matters.

🧑‍🌾 Large operations have cleanliness standard regulations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and use bar codes to quickly trace contamination.

🧑‍🌾 However, the co-mingling of huge volumes of produce in washing and processing warehouses can lead to significant outbreaks.

🧑‍🌾 Most small growers don't have to follow FDA rules on irrigation or microorganism testing, leading to varying food-safety approaches compared with those of their counterparts.

🧑‍🌾 Food safety experts recommend washing all produce with water, regardless of where it comes from. Keep in mind that contamination can also happen in the kitchen, especially when raw meat comes into contact with produce.

3 things to know before you go

Felix Mikus / Introducing Incendiamoeba cascadensis, which translates to "fire amoeba of the Cascade mountain range." This single-celled organism can replicate at temperatures up to 145°F, a new record for a complex organism.

Scientists have discovered a species in California named the fire amoeba. This organism can reproduce at 145°F and can continue moving up to 147°F, setting a record for complex organisms. OpenAI solved the Navier-Stokes problem, considered one of mathematics' most important unsolved questions. While mathematicians acknowledge that the AI's proof is technically correct, they find it challenging to understand. A grand jury in Mississippi has decided not to issue indictments in the case of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, saying his cause of death was consistent with drowning.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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