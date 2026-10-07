5 things civil rights data says about public schools

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The number of kids in preschool rose in the 2023-24 school year, while those in K-12 public schools declined. The population of students with disabilities grew. Black students were more likely to be suspended than students of other races. And the teacher workforce was far less diverse than the student population.

All of this information comes from the latest Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC): a federal survey that paints one of the most comprehensive pictures of how American students are being treated at school. The federal government has been gathering this kind of information for over 50 years, partly to help the U.S. Education Department hold schools accountable for protecting student civil rights.

The Trump administration published the latest CRDC from the 2023-24 school year six months later than promised. When it finally did share the information on Aug. 31, collected from over 97,000 public schools, it was without a usual "First Look Report" that makes the information easier to understand for the public. Now, that too, is available.

The findings are about 49.7 million public school students and include data on enrollment, harassment and the treatment of students with disabilities, among other things. But one group was left out: nonbinary students. While data on nonbinary students was collected under the Biden administration, the Trump administration chose to withhold it from the public release.

Maithreyi Gopalan of the University of Oregon, who helps lead the research and policy group AdvancED Equity, and Dan Losen of the National Center for Youth Law, both independently analyzed the data and shared some of what they learned with NPR.

Here are five things they found striking:

1. Public school enrollment

Some 1.5 million children were enrolled in public preschool programs — a 12% jump from the 2021-22 school year, but still slightly lower than 2019. "It's part recovery, part expansion," says Gopalan. By recovery, she means the number of preschoolers started rising again from a pandemic low. By expansion, Gopalan is referring to the fact that some states are investing more in early childhood education, which may account for some of the increases.

According to the National Institute for Early Education Research, state-funded pre-K enrollment rose nearly 15% between 2021-22 and 2023-24. For example, in 2023-24, California was in its second year of expanding its universal transitional kindergarten (TK) program for 4-year-olds, and the state enrolled nearly 36,000 more children in preschool or TK than the year before. Colorado and New Mexico are among other states that are rapidly expanding preschool access.

At the same time, K-12 enrollment fell almost 1% compared with the 2021-22 school year. The decrease is consistent with other data and could have to do with declining birthrates and an increase in private school and homeschooled students in some states, Gopalan says.

2. School Discipline

The number of students who were suspended increased across the board: 2.5 million students were punished with one or more out-of-school suspensions while 2.3 million students faced in-school suspensions in 2023-24. That's up by about 100,000 students in each category compared with the last report from 2021-22. Notably, nearly 7 out of 10 public schools reported an increase in students seeking mental health services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to other federal data.

While the increase in suspensions may seem modest, Losen says it shows that the pattern of keeping children out of school as punishment is still widespread in America's public schools. His research shows that most districts suspend students for what he calls minor offenses rather than unsafe behavior.

"It could be truancy, it could be repeated tardiness, dress code violations." Those missed days of school mean missed days of learning: Losen's research shows that about a decade ago, students were losing out on 11 million days of school because of suspensions. According to the latest CRDC, he says they missed over 14 million days in the 2023-24 school year.

"That lost instruction time matters more than people realize," he says. "Even one out-of-school suspension greatly increases the risk of dropping out of a school or winding up in the juvenile justice system."

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He adds that suspensions are often an ineffective way to change behavior and that there are more constructive ways to help students, including with emotional support and better training for teachers.

Another persistent pattern with school discipline is who faces it: Losen says the latest data show that Black students lost over four times as many days of school compared to white peers because of out-of-school suspension.

3. Students with disabilities

The CRDC reinforces what other national data shows: The population of students with disabilities is on the rise, and boys make up a much bigger share than girls — nearly two-thirds — of these students. While the previous CRDC showed 17% of students had disabilities, the newest data show they made up 19% of all students enrolled in public schools. And they were suspended out of school at disproportionately high rates.

Losen says the lost days of school for these students don't just mean they're missing learning, it also means they may be losing out on key services they get during school, such as mental health counseling or physical therapy.

Disabled students are also among the least likely groups to be enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) classes in high school. Losen says that's a longstanding pattern, in part, because of assumptions that they can't achieve at high levels. AP classes might not be the right fit for some students with intellectual disabilities, he says, but many students have disabilities that have little to do with their academic potential.

And Gopalan says these classes don't just represent how much rigor students are exposed to. "These are all gateways to college, other opportunities beyond high school. And we see gaps in opportunity and access for students with disabilities."

4. Teachers and other staff

For the first time since the 1970s, the latest CRDC gathered information about teachers' race, ethnicity and sex. It found that the workforce is 75% white, 9% Black and 11% Latino — a drastically different makeup than the students they serve.

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Gopalan says the data is valuable partly because teacher diversity can play a role in student success. For example, she says some research shows that "Black students have better achievement, better school discipline outcomes, and a whole host of other outcomes when they're taught by Black teachers." And studies show that having more Black or Latino teachers can help all students.

This collection also captures the qualifications of teachers. "Research shows that access to certified and experienced teachers and to counselors has a positive effect on who finishes high school, who graduates, and who goes on to colleges," Gopalan says. Yet, more than 720,000 students go to schools where fewer than half of teachers met state certification requirements, and Black and Latino students make up 73% of those students.

5. Nonbinary student data hidden

Under President Joe Biden, the CRDC required schools to report the experiences of nonbinary students for the first time. The information was collected for the 2023-24 school year, but the Trump administration chose not to release it, citing an executive order that called for the federal government to "recognize two sexes, male and female."

"There is no Civil Rights Data Collection where they intentionally collected data and then just suppressed it," says Losen, who has been analyzing the CRDC for more than 25 years. He says students who are nonbinary are more likely to face difficulties like bullying at school. "Whatever kinds of injustices they're experiencing, we would start to see that it was beginning to be reflected in those data, and now we can't see it." According to one UCLA analysis, about 3% of children ages 13 to 17 identify as transgender nationwide, which includes nonbinary youth.

In an emailed statement, the Education Department did not answer NPR's questions about its decision to withhold data on nonbinary students, instead highlighting the Trump administration's priority to collect data about sexual offenses on school campuses.

Data for the next CRDC is being collected for the 2025-26 school year, according to the Department. While much of the survey will remain the same, all questions about nonbinary students have been removed from the list. Questions related to whether students are harassed or bullied on the basis of gender identity will also be removed.

Edited by Nirvi Shah

Graphics by Rahul Mukherjee

Visual design by LA Johnson

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