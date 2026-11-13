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What Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing as winter sets in

WBUR
Published November 13, 2026 at 9:08 AM PST
Palestinians walk along a street lined with tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
Jehad Alshrafi/AP
Palestinians walk along a street lined with tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The World Health Organization reports that respiratory infections are surging in Gaza, following heavy rains last weekend that flooded tens of thousands of tents that housed displaced Palestinians.

For more on the situation in Gaza at the beginning of a winter many fear will only worsen, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Bob Kitchen the International Rescue Committee’s vice president for emergencies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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