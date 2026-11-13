National News Who yelled at Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery? The quiz knows NPR | By Holly J. Morris Published November 13, 2026 at 2:00 AM PST Twitter LinkedIn Email Allison Joyce/Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesFrom left: a possible answer, a wearer of garments, a recipient of a scolding. The quiz is nearly half cars and Pete Hegseth this week. Wait, don't close the tab! There are six other questions, too! Copyright 2026 NPR Loading... A Flourish data visualization