© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who yelled at Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery? The quiz knows

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:00 AM PST
From left: a possible answer, a wearer of garments, a recipient of a scolding.
Allison Joyce/Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
From left: a possible answer, a wearer of garments, a recipient of a scolding.

The quiz is nearly half cars and Pete Hegseth this week. Wait, don't close the tab! There are six other questions, too!

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization
Tags
National News NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.