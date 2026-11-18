Updated November 18, 2026 at 1:45 PM PST

A Vincent van Gogh painting alive with blues, yellows and greens could fetch $180 million at Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday evening, potentially setting a record for the Dutch artist. But behind the anticipated sale is a darker history dating back to Nazi persecution in the 1930s.

The painting, Châtaigniers en Fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees in English), was painted in 1890 and once belonged to Samuel and Hedwig Fischer, a German Jewish couple. Samuel Fischer founded a publishing company whose authors included Thomas Mann and Hermann Hesse.

The family sold the painting through an Amsterdam gallery in 1936, after Nazi persecution disrupted its publishing business. The auction is going ahead after the current owners reached a last-minute agreement with the Fischers' descendants, who say the painting was sold under financial strain caused by Nazi persecution.

Christopher A. Marinello, a lawyer who recovers lost and stolen art and the founder of Art Recovery International, told Morning Edition such claims can be harder to prove than cases involving artworks seized outright by the Nazis.

"They're a little bit harder to prove, but they certainly carry the same amount of weight," Marinello said.

He described an art market reluctant to confront its past, recalling a client who had to travel to Switzerland after World War II to buy back his own artwork. Marinello also described encounters with dealers who believed the original owners had died.

"Oh, we thought you were dead," he recalled dealers saying.

"They wanted the Holocaust cases to go away," Marinello said.

Sotheby's declined to disclose the agreement's terms, citing confidentiality.

Speaking with NPR's A Martínez, Marinello discussed Nazi-era forced sales, the challenges of restitution and why the art market is still reckoning with Holocaust losses eight decades later.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

Copyright 2026 NPR