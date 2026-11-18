MANILA, Philippines — Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday sought to assure Americans that there's "zero" information that the cascade of service outages, which snarled travel, cut off work, limited bank access and disrupted classified communications, are related to each other or to a malign actor.

Rubio sought to calm Americans as he traveled with President Donald Trump and they prepared to leave the Philippines for key meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the tech hub of Shenzhen, China.

"We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind," Rubio said.

In recent days, Microsoft, Chase Bank, air traffic control and the National Security Agency have all been affected by technical failures and outages. Trump has faced a groundswell of criticism as friends and foes alike said the White House must answer for disruptions — and even staunch Trump allies have accused the administration of lying to Americans or hiding information about the true cause.

Trump was dismissive when asked whether he was concerned about the Chase outage on Tuesday.

"It's life. When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine," Trump said in Manila, declaring that "things like that happen."

But as concern mounted, Rubio appeared to publicly address American worries from the other side of the world.

There has been a steady stream of outages this week

Trump's nonchalance was not shared by those already distrustful of the government and big institutions. And for Americans across the political spectrum, the drip-drip-drip of alarming and frustrating outages was an unsettling reminder of perils posed by interconnected tech networks.

The series of outages began Thursday, when Microsoft's email and other tools went down, paralyzing millions of workers who rely on them. Microsoft traced the issue to "an earlier network capacity upgrade."

Flights across the country were grounded the next day in the longest so-called ground stop since 9/11. The Federal Aviation Administration blamed a router upgrade.

By Monday, the banks were in the spotlight, as customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major financial institutions and the money transfer service Zelle after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. Chase said it was caused by "a software bug" and was "not cyber-related."

The same day, United Airlines said it had resolved an internal system outage that delayed departing flights.

And on Tuesday, an internal network that the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline after what the agency described as "routine maintenance."

Trump's nonchalance was not shared by some of his allies

Earlier Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt, Trump's former press secretary, said the White House needed to do more to explain the situation.

"What I would say to the White House is: transparency is key," Leavitt said on Fox News. Later on social media, she praised the White House for having Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton address the outages in an interview on Fox Business Network.

"Looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyberattack incident," Clayton said, explaining that the U.S. government believes the incidents were caused by security upgrades that took longer than planned or encountered unexpected hiccups.

Tricia McLaughlin, a former spokesperson for Trump's Department of Homeland Security, was skeptical of the lack of information from the federal government.

"Americans aren't stupid," she posted on social media. "We want and deserve to know what's really going on."

Meghan McCain, a conservative commentator who is sometimes at odds with Trump and his allies, voiced similar concerns.

"Someone high in the administration needs to get on TV and tell the American people NOW what is going on," McCain, who is also the daughter of late GOP Sen. John McCain, wrote on X. "No one who lived through COVID is believing this is all a coincidence."

After Trump and other administration officials failed to offer reassurance on those cascading tech problems, Rubio seemed to take on the role of reassurer-in-chief when he appeared unexpectedly in Manila to take questions. The secretary of state is seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, though he lately has declined to comment on whether he would consider a campaign to try to succeed Trump.

But Trump's role in the immediate moment was a pressing concern, even for supporters in his Make America Great Again movement.

"Our leaders are lying to us. This is very clearly a coordinated cyberattack," Laura Loomer, a right-wing personality known for her incendiary social media presence, wrote on X. "President Trump should come back to the United States." She did not present any evidence of an attack.

Conservative commentator Kylie Jane Kremer, writing on X, demanded accountability. "And why does it feel like we're being told everything is fine while the very systems our country depends on are experiencing serious failures?" she said.

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