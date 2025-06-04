What to know about the new Louisiana air pollution law that grassroots organizations are suing over
In Louisiana, a new law makes it illegal for community groups to share air pollution data gathered using technology that wasn’t approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The community organizations say it’s a violation of their First Amendment rights and are suing the state’s regulators.
We hear from Joseph Winters, staff writer with our editorial partners and Grist.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
