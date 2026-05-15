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Why an environmental journalist pivoted to make the climate crisis more engaging for children

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:59 AM PDT
"The Midnight Rebellion" podcast album artwork. (Art by Sophie Morse for WBUR)
Art by Sophie Morse for WBUR
"The Midnight Rebellion" podcast album artwork. (Art by Sophie Morse for WBUR)

Climate change is a topic that can be scary to think about, and children’s media often doesn’t even bother engaging with it.

Now, a new interactive WBUR podcast called “The Midnight Rebellion” reframes the climate crisis as an epic adventure — one that listeners can choose how it ends.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with co-creator Dean Russell.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Environment
Here & Now Newsroom