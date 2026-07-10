© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How much water do AI data centers use?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2026 at 8:55 AM PDT

Most Americans oppose the construction of artificial intelligence data centers, in part because they require a lot of water to cool down servers that generate heat.

But how much water do they really use, especially when compared to agriculture? Could data centers strain water supply in arid places where it’s already tight?

Host Peter O’Dowd gets to the bottom of the issue with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Environment
Here & Now Newsroom