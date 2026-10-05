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Supreme Court case could make big oil pay for climate change damages

WBUR
Published October 5, 2026 at 9:08 AM PDT

The Supreme Court is weighing Boulder, Colorado’s lawsuit against oil companies over the effects of climate change.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Colorado rancher Kathleen Kelley, who has sided with Boulder in the case; she’s a part of this amicus brief, and Cody Davis, Mesa County commissioner. Mesa County is one of the communities in Colorado that relies on the fossil fuel industry; the community is a part of this amicus brief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Environment