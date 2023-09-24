UO, OSU football have mixed results

Oregon and Oregon State had mixed results on the gridiron yesterday.

The Ducks downed the Buffaloes 42-6.

Bo Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon took some sheen off of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ showy start to the season.

Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 126 yards and two scores for Oregon, which has opened the season with four straight wins for just the second time since 2014.

In Pullman, Deshaun Fenwick rushed for three touchdowns and 101 yards but No. 14 OSU fell to 21st-ranked Washington State 38-35.

WSU led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter before the Beavers mounted a furious rally. Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Velling with 1:12 left to pull the Beavers to a three-point deficit, but the Cougars recovered the ensuing onside kick after a mad scramble for the ball, and held on for the win.

Cougar quarterback Cameron Ward, who entered third in the nation in passing yards and fourth in total offense, threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half. He also had a 1-yard TD run.