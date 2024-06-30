Ross headed to Paris; Olympic Track and Field Trials wrap up in Eugene on Sunday

The University of Oregon's Jaida Ross is going to Paris.

The Medford-native shot put thrower had the third-farthest mark of the day Saturday (64'3.25") at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene.

Ross is the 2024 NCAA shot put champion and the collegiate record-holder. Chase Jackson (65'11.5") and Raven Saunders (65'3.5") finished first and second in the event.

Also on Saturday, former Duck Kyree King placed fifth in the 200 meter final. UO's Jadyn Mays was eighth in the women's 200 and Jenna Prandini finished seventh.

The Olympic Trials conclude Sunday at Hayward Field, with former UO athletes Cooper Teare and Cole Hocker running in the 5000 meter race at 4:30pm.