Ross headed to Paris; Olympic Track and Field Trials wrap up in Eugene on Sunday

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 30, 2024 at 6:35 AM PDT
A woman competes in the shot put on the field at a track
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Jaida Ross was named 2024 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) National Women's Field Athlete

The University of Oregon's Jaida Ross is going to Paris.

The Medford-native shot put thrower had the third-farthest mark of the day Saturday (64'3.25") at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene.

Ross is the 2024 NCAA shot put champion and the collegiate record-holder. Chase Jackson (65'11.5") and Raven Saunders (65'3.5") finished first and second in the event.

Also on Saturday, former Duck Kyree King placed fifth in the 200 meter final. UO's Jadyn Mays was eighth in the women's 200 and Jenna Prandini finished seventh.

Full results are available here.

The Olympic Trials conclude Sunday at Hayward Field, with former UO athletes Cooper Teare and Cole Hocker running in the 5000 meter race at 4:30pm.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
