Judge orders Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi to be released

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Yesterday, you heard on this program from an imprisoned Columbia University student detained over his advocacy for Palestinian rights in the midst of the Gaza War. The government is accusing Mohsen Mahdawi - a Vermont resident - of stoking antisemitism, something he and his lawyers deny. In a Vermont prison, he told me this.

MOHSEN MAHDAWI: When I signed on the Pledge of Allegiance, I signed to protect and defend the Constitution. And I'm practicing here my constitutional rights, not to call for any destruction of anyone, not to fight anyone. I'm saying we need peace. We need to stop the war. And we want children - all children to live in peace without fear and without trauma.

FADEL: Today, Mahdawi is free. A federal judge in Vermont, hearing his petition accusing government officials of violating his First Amendment right to free speech and his right to due process, ordered him released as this case continues. Joining me now to talk about this is NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán. He's been following this case. Good morning.

SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: So we just heard what Mahdawi said in prison. Now he's released, still at risk of being deported. What did the judge rule, and did we hear from him as a free man?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Yeah. So U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said Mahdawi's detention for two weeks, quote, "so far demonstrate great harm to a person who has been charged with no crime." So he ordered his immediate release. Mahdawi came out of the federal court in Vermont. You know, he did the peace signs with his fingers and was received by supporters that were cheering on him. Here's what he said after his release.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAHDAWI: It sends a message that is loud and clear not only to the Vermonters but to the rest of America. And the message is we, the people, will hold the Constitution accountable for the principles and values that we believe in.

FADEL: Now, as you point out there, he was charged with no crime, but the government is trying to deport him. What are the conditions of his release?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: So he must stay in his home state of Vermont and attend college virtually, although he is allowed to travel to New York City for his schooling and meetings with his attorneys.

FADEL: Now, he's the first student of multiple that have been detained by the Trump administration seemingly over their advocacy for Palestinian rights in the midst of the Gaza War under a rarely used Immigration Act. What are Mahdawi's lawyers saying about this case and what it means?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: You know, his lawyers - yeah. His lawyers today came out and said it was a good day. They said that, you know, they got a relief for now. They, again, say that the accusations that their client - that Mahdawi, you know, has participated in activity that is illegal is not true. And they also said, you know, that, again, the relief for now, but they acknowledge, Leila, that there's a long road ahead. They'll be back in court, and they will ask the court for a fully - protection from deportation. But for now, they're celebrating.

FADEL: So this is in the federal court over his constitutional rights. There's also immigration proceedings going on in the immigration court. Any comment from the federal government on this?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Not yet, but it's important to note that the administration, again, has accused Mahdawi's actions - particularly his involvement in protests - as, you know, they're saying that they're undermining its efforts to combat antisemitism. Again, we haven't heard from them right now, but I think it's fair to assume that they're going to come back and try to appeal this decision. Mahdawi, though, had this to say to the administration today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAHDAWI: And I am saying it clear and loud...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yes.

MAHDAWI: ...To President Trump and his cabinet...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yeah.

MAHDAWI: ...I am not afraid of you.

FADEL: That's NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán. Thank you.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.