Special counsel defends Trump indictment in report. And, Israel-Hamas ceasefire nears

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Department of Justice released today its election interference report against President-elect Donald Trump. Although special counsel Jack Smith won't record a criminal conviction against Trump, the report asserts that the evidence would have convicted him. Smith dropped two indictments against Trump after his 2024 victory, following a policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against Donald Trump in August 2023 in Washington, D.C.

🎧 Trump attempted one last time to get a judge to block the report but was unsuccessful, NPR's Carrie Johnson tells Up First. In the nearly 150 pages of the report, Smith said he fully stands by his decision to charge Trump. Even though the case did not go to trial, Smith stated that the rule of law and the example the prosecution team set to fight for justice against all odds matter. Democrats have asked the Justice Department to save all of Smith's files. Meanwhile, Republicans want him investigated.

A new fire broke out in Southern California last night, adding to the destruction that started last week. The wildfires have left more than 20 people dead and hundreds of thousands under evacuation orders. The physical element of this disaster is clear, but what isn't is how it affects people's mental health.

🎧 NPR's Katia Riddle says experts have noted that there can be ripple effects even for people in Los Angeles who weren't forced to evacuate. If someone you know is affected, the trauma response can be contagious. Some people are still waiting for the possibility that they'll have to evacuate. One thing that is unique to natural disasters is people can also grieve for the land in addition to their homes and communities. Los Angeles is a place of breathtaking beauty, and some people rely on the natural environment for emotional support.

If someone you know is affected, the trauma response can be contagious. Some people are still waiting for the possibility that they'll have to evacuate. One thing that is unique to natural disasters is people can also grieve for the land in addition to their homes and communities. Los Angeles is a place of breathtaking beauty, and some people rely on the natural environment for emotional support. ➡️ Anthony Mitchell Sr. died alongside his son in the Eaton Fire while waiting for help to evacuate. His family remembers him for his devotion to his children.

while waiting for help to evacuate. His family remembers him for his devotion to his children. ➡️ Pacific Palisades' 175-pound celebrity tortoise , Tiptoe, was among the fire escapees. Here's his survival tale.

, Tiptoe, was among the fire escapees. Here's his survival tale. ➡️ At least two lawsuits have been filed against Southern California Edison power company, alleging its involvement in sparking the Eaton Fire.

Negotiators in Qatar are close to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. If agreed to, the initial phases of the agreement would have Hamas release 33 hostages still being held in Gaza in exchange for Israel's release of a number of Palestinian detainees. There would also be a six-week pause in fighting.

🎧 The exact details of the deal are still being discussed, but an Israeli official with knowledge of it tells NPR that they hope to provide good news "soon," NPR's Kat Lonsdorf says. The official also says this is the first time since November 2023 that there have been such detailed negotiations with representatives from all sides present. Fighting has continued while the deal is still being discussed. Yesterday, over 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes, according to Gaza civil defense, and five Israeli soldiers were killed, according to the military.

Deep dive

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP Workers remove snow from a sidewalk at the White House in Washington, DC in January 2025. A massive storm system dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on large swaths of the eastern United States, bringing an unusual amount to snow to the region.

This year has kicked off with intense weather. Southern California has experienced bursts of 100-mph winds that spread destructive wildfires, while the Mid-Atlantic and the South have had significant winter storms. Not every weather fluctuation is demonstrably affected by climate change. But, according to Justin Mankin, a climate scientist at Dartmouth College, rising global temperatures are now detectable in various extreme weather events and many more typical weather patterns.

❄️ Scientists typically define a location's climate as the 30-year average of its weather. The variation in day-to-day weather is expected to persist, even as climate change evolves.

The variation in day-to-day weather is expected to persist, even as climate change evolves. ❄️ The Earth's temperature has increased by about 1.3 degrees Celsius since the mid-1800s, when people started burning vast amounts of fossil fuels.

since the mid-1800s, when people started burning vast amounts of fossil fuels. ❄️ A changing climate reshapes complicated atmosphere and ocean patterns , sometimes introducing weather unlike what people have previously experienced.

, sometimes introducing weather unlike what people have previously experienced. ❄️ In the past decade, scientists have developed techniques called "detection" and "attribution," which help them determine whether human-caused climate change affected the likelihood of weather events.

Picture show

Rick Diamond / Getty Images / Getty Images Dec. 12, 1982: Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter join Willie Nelson at a performance at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, Ga.

When Jimmy Carter ran for president, he was barely known outside his home state of Georgia. His friendships with popular musicians like Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers gave him momentum during his campaign and endeared him to the youth vote. Music was very important to Carter when he was growing up. His home state instilled in him a love for the gospel of Black churches and an appreciation for the power and spirituality of music.

📷 During his presidency, Carter invited many musicians to the White House and music continued to be important to him after he left office. See photos of Carter with many notable musicians. 3 things to know before you go

/ ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Leslie Charlson played Dr. Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital. She's shown above in 1982.

Leslie Charleson, who played Dr. Monica Quartermaine on the daytime drama General Hospital for nearly five decades, died on Sunday. A 55-year-old man has been arrested on a felony stalking charge after allegedly sending harassing messages to basketball star Caitlin Clark and then traveling to Indianapolis to attempt to see her, according to prosecutors. A huge auction featuring historical artifacts from Bob Dylan's life and career is set to take place on Jan. 18. It will include early handwritten drafts for his hit Mr. Tambourine Man, photographs, posters and a signed harmonica.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR