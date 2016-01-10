Oregon's youngest county is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. The county is hosting multiple events and contests to commemorate the occasion.

In 1882, the southern half of Wasco County separated to create Crook County with Prineville as the county seat. Following the completion of the Oregon Trunk railroad line in 1911, political power began to shift west. Deschutes County formed in 1916 two years after Jefferson separated from Crook County. By 1920, the population had nearly doubled, and today it remains one of the fastest growing areas in the state. Commissioner Tony DeBone says they plan on celebrating the centennial birthday all year long.

DeBone: "We're working with the Deschutes County Historical Society, and we are going to be making a presence, we as in the community, making a presence at all of our existing events all summer long and into the fall this year. So we're really looking forward to really getting the word out to all the citizens that we're a hundred years old this year."

Celebratory activities include a poster contest, a theatrical production including local historical heroes, the creation of a time capsule, and a traveling 1907 Holsman car to community events throughout the year.

Here's a link to some of the contest and event listings for the Deschutes Centennial.

http://www.deschutes.org/administration/page/deschutes-county-celebrates-100-years

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