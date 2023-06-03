© 2024 KLCC

KLCC 'Overall Excellence' entry for the 2023 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards

This is the audio entry for "Overall Excellence" category of the 2023 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards.
KLCC is based in Eugene, Oregon and serves Lane, Douglas, Linn, Benton, Lincoln and Deschutes Counties.
Rundown of items included in this entry:

Oregon legislature 2-way (portion)

Baxter investigation – spot

School levy fails – spot

Intra-party squabble – spot

Homeless haircuts - spot

A mother’s grief – feature

Women’s basketball 2-way (portion)

E-scooter program ends – spot

Ethics investigation – spot

Eclipse preview - feature

Eclipse scene – spot

Railroad gates – spot

Robot cats – feature

Sudden church closure – spot

Oregon on the Record public affairs show – drug decriminalization (portion)

Unique symphonic performance – feature

Hospital protest – spot

Wildfire fight – feature

Newscast – June 3, 2023