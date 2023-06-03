KLCC 'Overall Excellence' entry for the 2023 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards
This is the audio entry for "Overall Excellence" category of the 2023 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Rundown of items included in this entry:
Oregon legislature 2-way (portion)
Baxter investigation – spot
School levy fails – spot
Intra-party squabble – spot
Homeless haircuts - spot
A mother’s grief – feature
Women’s basketball 2-way (portion)
E-scooter program ends – spot
Ethics investigation – spot
Eclipse preview - feature
Eclipse scene – spot
Railroad gates – spot
Robot cats – feature
Sudden church closure – spot
Oregon on the Record public affairs show – drug decriminalization (portion)
Unique symphonic performance – feature
Hospital protest – spot
Wildfire fight – feature
Newscast – June 3, 2023