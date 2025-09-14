The driver accused in a crash that killed an Umpqua Community College softball player and head coach has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. Johnathan James Dowdy was sentenced Thursday to 20 1/2 years in prison followed by three years of post-prison supervision. He also was fined $2,000. His driver's license is revoked for life. He had pleaded guilty to multiple offenses in connection with the April 18 crash, including two counts of second-degree manslaughter and several assault-related charges. Head softball coach Jami Strinz and freshman Kiley Jones died as a result of the crash. Eight others on the bus were injured.