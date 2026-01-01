James Neff has served for more than two decades as Investigations Editor for both The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Seattle Times. He’s directed and edited seven Pulitzer Prize finalists and three Pulitzer winners.

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame and earning his master’s from the University of Texas at Austin, Jim worked as a staff reporter at the Austin American-Statesman and his hometown paper, the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He went on to serve as the Willard M. Kiplinger Chair in Public Affairs Reporting at the Ohio State University.

Jim served on Investigative Reporters & Editor’s board of directors for a decade, including a term as its president. He currently serves on the board of Reporters’ Committee for Freedom of the Press.

He’s written five non-fiction books, and is a co-founder of Spotlight PA, Pennsylvania’s statewide nonprofit investigative newsroom that is one of the models for OJP. For years, he and his wife have spent part of their summers near Sisters.