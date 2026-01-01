Matt Green joined KLCC in March 2026 as the Associate Director of Philanthropy. With over a decade of philanthropic experience in higher education and healthcare, Matt brings a unique set of nonprofit development skills to a lifelong passion of his — staying connected with public radio. Matt works closely with KLCC listeners to ensure the station's continued growth and community impact.

While away from work, Matt enjoys playing the drums (especially jazz) and spending time outdoors with his wife and pack of four dogs.

Matt welcomes anyone interested in making a philanthropic impact on KLCC to reach him directly by email at mrgreen@klcc.org or by phone at (541) 463-6038.