The KLCC Conundrum logo.
The KLCC Conundrum

The KLCC Conundrum - Words Within Words

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:45 AM PST
Cover art for The KLCC Conundrum - "Words Within Words"

This week it's a quiz featuring words within words. For example: Oregon's most puzzling quiz contains an instrument that a little boy plays during the holidays. If you said "conundrum" contains "drum," then you'll do great on it! Listen along as Warren from Eugene is put to the test.

The KLCC Conundrum
Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
See stories by Forest Walker Davis
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
