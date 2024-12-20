The KLCC Conundrum - Words Within Words

This week it's a quiz featuring words within words. For example: Oregon's most puzzling quiz contains an instrument that a little boy plays during the holidays. If you said "conundrum" contains "drum," then you'll do great on it! Listen along as Warren from Eugene is put to the test.
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.