The KLCC Conundrum - Slimy Things

Every year, Eugene chooses its SLUG (Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod) Queen to "rain" over the city as its unofficial ambassador. Contestants for SLUG Queen vie in three categories: costume, talent, and answering silly questions, while the Old, Very Old, and Extremely-Unbelievably Old Queens sit in judgement, along with several guest judges. Come for the glamour, come for the community, come to see who will take home the crown and be in the slimelight for the next year.