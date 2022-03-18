Eugene contributes $10,000 to Ukraine relief efforts

Eugene is funding humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The City Council voted unanimously Monday to direct $10,000 from the City’s Emerging Need Fund to assist the besieged nation.

City manager Sarah Medary said the money will go to the emergency aid group, Direct Relief.

“They’re working with the Ukraine Ministry of Health right now and other groups in the region to provide requested medical aid from oxygen concentrators to critical care medicines while preparing to offer longer term aid to people displaced or affected by the war,” Medary said.

And Mayor Lucy Vinis sent an email to the mayor of Eugene’s Sister City in Irkutsk, Russia. In it she condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and emphasized that the sister City relationship must not be interpreted as approval or complacency-- in the face of an “inexcusable war and loss of life.” Eugene and the Russian city have been sister cities since 1988