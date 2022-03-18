© 2022 KLCC

Politics & Government

Eugene contributes $10,000 to Ukraine relief efforts

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT
NO WAR signage.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Protesters in Eugene carried signs and chanted in the days following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This week, the Eugene City Council voted unanimously to direct $10,000 to assist the beleaguered nation.

Eugene is funding humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The City Council voted unanimously Monday to direct $10,000 from the City’s Emerging Need Fund to assist the besieged nation.

City manager Sarah Medary said the money will go to the emergency aid group, Direct Relief.

“They’re working with the Ukraine Ministry of Health right now and other groups in the region to provide requested medical aid from oxygen concentrators to critical care medicines while preparing to offer longer term aid to people displaced or affected by the war,” Medary said.

And Mayor Lucy Vinis sent an email to the mayor of Eugene’s Sister City in Irkutsk, Russia. In it she condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and emphasized that the sister City relationship must not be interpreted as approval or complacency-- in the face of an “inexcusable war and loss of life.” Eugene and the Russian city have been sister cities since 1988

Politics & Government
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
