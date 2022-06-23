Low-income Oregon households to receive one-time $600 payments in July

The Oregon Department of Revenue will soon begin distributing $600 checks to qualifying households.

The money is a One-Time Assistance Payment aimed to support low-income Oregonians and help those facing a hardship due to COVID-19.

To qualify households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon the last six months of 2020. Over 236,000 Oregonians will soon receive the cash infusion. Payments should arrive through direct deposit or by check in the mail, on or before July 1.

House Bill 4157 (2022) directs DOR to make the payments by July 31, 2022. All direct deposits will be made and checks will be mailed by July 1, 2022.

House Bill 4157 directs the Oregon Department of Revenue to address negative economic impacts of the pandemic with one-time financial assistance to low-income households.

The payments across the state are expected to amount to nearly $142 million and paid from federal pandemic aid.