Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Mass seed collection in Oregon designed to protect native trees from invasive species

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM PST
20220923_183548.jpg
Wyatt Williams
/
Oregon Department of Forestry
After collection, Emerald Ash seeds can last 60 to 70 years without degrading in viability.

Oregon forestry officials have collected over 900,000 seeds from a native tree species, in an effort to protect against an invasive insect.

The Oregon Ash tree is under threat from the emerald ash borer, a beetle first detected in the state last June. In a field trial, the insect killed over 95% of the Oregon Ash trees studied.

Wyatt Williams is the invasive species specialist at the Oregon Department of Forestry. He said officials have slowed the spread of the insect, but it will eventually escape into the wider state.

“Having these seeds is a backup to preserve the genetic diversity and to give researchers time to start breeding resistance.”

Williams said loss of the Oregon Ash would hurt riparian zones, ecosystems by rivers or streams where the trees provide shade and reduce sediment in the water.

With federal funding, the ODF began collecting seeds in 2019. Officials plan to identify insect-resistant genes, cross-breed them into trees and re-populate the state.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
