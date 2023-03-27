Oregon bill would fund school Talented and Gifted programs

Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase funding for Talented and Gifted programs in Oregon schools.

Students who demonstrate advanced abilities in math or reading are classified as ‘talented and gifted’ in Oregon. And each school district must create a plan to accommodate them.

However, there is currently no dedicated state funding for these services. And in 2020, half of districts reported no spending on gifted students, according to The Oregon Association for Talented and Gifted.

Stephanie Lovdokken, the TAG Coordinator for the Springfield School District, said right now, teachers can't afford the materials that keep gifted students challenged and engaged.

“Anything we do with these students that they really need has to come from our own paycheck," she said.

Senate Bill 595 would dedicate one percent of Oregon’s school grant money to TAG services. A quarter of that funding would go exclusively to rural districts. In Springfield, Lovdokken said the money would help train teachers.

The Senate Education committee has scheduled a vote on the bill for this Thursday.