© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Oregon bill would fund school Talented and Gifted programs

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published March 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT
Community building in classrooms
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Last year, Oregon had 31,000 students who qualified as 'talented and gifted,' according to The Oregon Association for Talented and Gifted. Stephanie Lovdokken with the Springfield School District says teachers are stretched too thin to meet the needs of all these students.

Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase funding for Talented and Gifted programs in Oregon schools.

Students who demonstrate advanced abilities in math or reading are classified as ‘talented and gifted’ in Oregon. And each school district must create a plan to accommodate them.

However, there is currently no dedicated state funding for these services. And in 2020, half of districts reported no spending on gifted students, according to The Oregon Association for Talented and Gifted.

Stephanie Lovdokken, the TAG Coordinator for the Springfield School District, said right now, teachers can't afford the materials that keep gifted students challenged and engaged.

“Anything we do with these students that they really need has to come from our own paycheck," she said.

Senate Bill 595 would dedicate one percent of Oregon’s school grant money to TAG services. A quarter of that funding would go exclusively to rural districts. In Springfield, Lovdokken said the money would help train teachers.

The Senate Education committee has scheduled a vote on the bill for this Thursday.

Tags
Politics & Government Talented and Gifted2023 Oregon Legislature
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk