Politics & Government

Oregon irrigation district receives $10 million to help divert passing fish

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published April 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT
November-20-2012-NUID-History_002.jpeg
North Unit Irrigation District
Fish screens at the North Unit Main Canal, pictured in 1950 during repairs.

An irrigation network for farmers in Central Oregon will spend ten million dollars to keep fish out of its canals.

The North Unit Irrigation District supplies rural farmers in Jefferson County with water from the Deschutes River. But fish that get into its waterways could be displaced.

To prevent this, the district uses screens to divert fish as they pass. However, these barriers were built in the 1940s, and officials say some fish are slipping through.

“This is the largest diversion in the state that needs this type of help," said Mike Britton, the Executive Manager at the irrigation district. He said he’s been trying to replace this infrastructure for over a decade.

Now, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will pay for replacements. Britton said the influx of funding creates a “once in a generation” opportunity.

Britton said the district will now decide between several designs for the new screens.

Jefferson County
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
