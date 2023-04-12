Oregon irrigation district receives $10 million to help divert passing fish

An irrigation network for farmers in Central Oregon will spend ten million dollars to keep fish out of its canals.

The North Unit Irrigation District supplies rural farmers in Jefferson County with water from the Deschutes River. But fish that get into its waterways could be displaced.

To prevent this, the district uses screens to divert fish as they pass. However, these barriers were built in the 1940s, and officials say some fish are slipping through.

“This is the largest diversion in the state that needs this type of help," said Mike Britton, the Executive Manager at the irrigation district. He said he’s been trying to replace this infrastructure for over a decade.

Now, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will pay for replacements. Britton said the influx of funding creates a “once in a generation” opportunity.

Britton said the district will now decide between several designs for the new screens.